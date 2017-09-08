Apple is launching a new iPhone, and maybe a whole lot more, on September 12. iMore is going to be live blogging and you can follow along with us!

Apple is holding a special event on Sept. 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM PT at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. We're expecting to see some big hardware launches, including three (yes, three) different iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and possibly even an updated Apple TV. iMore will be on the ground and in the mix, live blogging our way through the entire event.

You can follow along with our live blog starting at around 12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT/9:30 AM PT to see what we're chatting about. We'll also answer any questions you have about the event, talk about what we think Apple will announce, and analyze what it all means in the grand scheme of Apple things.

If you have any questions, tweet us at iMore directly or at Rene Ritchie and Serenity Caldwell, who will be close to the action and live blogging their hearts out.

Don't forget to check out our other social feeds. If all goes well, we'll be posting live video of some of the most important things you want to see!

And, of course, bookmark the live blog so you can follow along with us on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at 12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT/9:30 AM PT.