Celebrate Force Friday II by playing these great Star Wars games!

Force Friday II is upon us and it's a great day to celebrate one of the best science-fantasy franchise in history by playing some awesome games!

Star Wars games have been around since the original trilogy and there are quite a few you can play right on your iPhone and iPad, meaning you can have them ready to go in your pocket. Here are our favorite Star Wars games for iPhone and iPad.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Although Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is ancient in video game years, this 2003 PC game hit the App Store in 2013 and continues to be an insanely popular title.

It's not hard to see why this game is so well-liked. You can create your own Jedi or Sith and lead them through a story that takes place a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Between the numerous Force abilities and deep character customization, it's easy to see why this Star Wars game remains a fan favorite.

Pro tip: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has highly active online communities on sites like Reddit, which is a great place to go for tips and tricks.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Take the war on the dark side or the light side to the ground or the air with Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

This collectible RPG game allows you to amass a team of heroes or villains like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren, and more, and guide them through an epic turn-based battle to save or conquer the galaxy.

The game also offers a complex leveling system with different skills and abilities for each character, making no two squads unique!

Star Wars: Commander

Star Wars: Commander is a real-time strategy game set in the Star Wars universe.

You'll need to build a base, train your troops, and attack enemy strongholds to survive this PvP all-out war. Side with either the Rebellion or the Empire and use iconic characters and vehicles from the series to protect your base.

You'll even level up your heroes and your troops unlocking more powerful abilities and even battle on different worlds like Tatooine and Endor.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

If they didn't make a LEGO version of a popular franchise, is it even a popular franchise? LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga takes you through the entire story of the first six episodes in the Star Wars saga.

Start playing as a young Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace and watch his story progress in truly hilarious LEGO fashion. With LEGO's signature charm the game isn't just a carbon copy of the movies, it takes on a whole new life, offering a fantastic experience.

The first episode is free to play, but episodes 2-6 are available via an in-app purchase.

Star Wars: Force Arena

I know someone named Luke recommending a Star Wars game may seem cliché, but even I was skeptical of Star Wars: Force Arena when it was first released. However, after playing it — a lot I may add — it quickly changed my mind.

The objective in Star Wars: Force Arena is pretty straightforward. Using a deck of six different cards — plus one leader — you spawn different units onto the battlefield in hopes of taking down your opponent's "towers" — three turrets and one shield generator. Each round lasts three minutes and whoever takes out the most towers wins, unless someone takes out the opposing shield generator, which causes them to win the match, regardless of how many turrets the have destroyed.

The leader cards are all famous characters from the Star Wars universe — Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Jyn Erso, and Orson Krennic to name some — and they honestly give this MOBA a different flavor than you find in other titles.

With a ton of different cards that you can power up and a vast amount of leaders to choose from, you can have hours and hours of fun regardless of what side of The Force you prefer to use.

Star Wars: Force Collection

For fans of the Star Wars universe and battle strategy cards games, Star Wars: Force Collection is the perfect game for you.

You'll need to collect a wide variety of cards in hopes of building the the ultimate deck to battle against AI opponents or human players via multiplayer.

With more than 400 collectible cards, there are endless possible strategies and combination to make each deck unique. Plus, you can even collect famous heroes and villains from all the Star Wars movies, even Rogue One!

Angry Birds Stars Wars II

One of the most popular casual mobile games has merged with Star Wars to create a fun, but themed version of Angry Birds.

Angry Birds Stars Wars II tasks you with launching more than 50 types of birds at the enemy structures in hope to destroy the Sith Lord pigs that hide within.

With 32 brand new levels, there is plenty of time to dismantle the "Pork Side".

