Costco has the Netgear Nighthawk CM1100 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem on sale for $119.99. This deal is only available to Costco members, and you'll need to login just to be able to see it. The same cable modem goes for $150 or more at other retailers. Best Buy actually has the CM1000 on sale for $150, so Costco's deal is even more value considering it's cheaper than the previous generation.

The CM1100 cable modem is designed to work with plenty of internet service providers, including Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum. However, if you're interested in this you should definitely check with your ISP before spending $120 on a device that won't work with your current system.

A lot of people are not aware that ISPs charge for the use of cable modems. If you're sitting there wondering why you would spend money on this considering you got one for free when you first connected your internet, you might want to check your bill. Cable modems cost money and the ISP is making you pay for it somehow. Investing in a good cable modem does more than keep you online, it can also pay for itself once you get that extra fee off your bill.

The CM1100 meets DOCSIS 3.1 specifications and is backwards compatible with 3.0. This technology allows for faster downloads, a more secure connection, and more efficient power consumption. The cable modem also has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports link aggregation for a more reliable and fast connection.