Good news for those of you who've been playing Fortnite Battle Royale on your Playstations, Xboxes, PCs, and Macs: The game is headed to mobile and you can be part of the launch! And get this — the Fortnite team says it's the same game you're already playing on your other devices.

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.

If you'd like to be part of the iOS launch, you can sign-up for the invite list over on Fortnite's site. They plan to roll out more details during the launch event. The Fortnite Team says it'll begin sending out email invites shortly after the launch date, so be sure to get there and get signed up! That said, it seems you won't have to wait too long if you don't get in on the first round.