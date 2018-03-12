The Fortnite Battle Royale beta for iOS is slowing rolling out to more and more people, and whether you've been lucky enough to have the game, or are still waiting for your invite, you may be wondering what it's all about.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Battle Royale.

What is Fortnite Battle Royale?

Imagine for a second that Minecraft and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds had a baby — that's a pretty good way of describing Fortnite" Battle Royale. In other words, it's a competitive third-person shooter that pits you against 99 other players in a battle for the last man standing. Plus, the game throws in elements of crafting, mining, and building, which you can utilize or ignore depending on your preference.

How do I play?

The goal of Fortnite Battle Royale is to be the last person alive in the match, which could have as many as 99 other players.

When you start the game, you fall from the sky with a wing suit and a parachute and land somewhere on the giant island tasked with finding items, guns, and ammo to defend yourself and take out other players. Of course, every couple of minutes, the map gets smaller, forcing all the remaining players to converge on a specific part of the map. This forces players out of hiding and ensures that the game will actually end, because eventually, the map gets so small that there's not really anywhere to hide.

You can only carry so many guns and items at once, and once you die you're out of the game, meaning you'll have to manage your loadout and equipment fairly often to give yourself the best chance of survival.

I mentioned before that there's a crafting element to the game, and that's true. Every player has a pickaxe that can be used to tear down or break pretty much anything in the game into raw resources. These resources can then be used to make structures, such as walls, stairs, doors, and a ton of other things. To be clear, you don't have to use these features, but quickly putting up a wall or other structure to avoid enemy fire is definitely one strategy people ue.

When can I play it?

The short answer is I don't know; however, it's a little more complicated than that. The beta version of Fortnite: Battle Royale launched to select people on March 12th 2018, but Epic Games (the developers), have said they will be rolling out new invites to the beta as time goes on.

In plain terms, you can go to the Fortnite Battle Royale website, enter your email, and sign up to receive an invite to the game when more become available. When exactly you will get an invite to try the game is anybody's guess, but I know if you want a chance to play it as soon as you can, you need to sign up!

On top that, players who receive invites to the beta from Epic Games will also get friend invite codes to share with others. How many codes is unspecified, but it sounds like the people lucky enough to get in on the beta will have the chance to get a few other people into the action sooner!

NOTE: The Fortnite website has been going down a lot due to increased traffic and some scheduled maintenance. If you receive a 404 message while trying to load the site, you'll need to wait until the site is back up and running.

How much will it cost?

The game will be free to download — even the console and PC version of the game are free to download — but there will likely be some in-app purchases.

I don't know all the details (since the game hasn't launched yet) but in the console and PC versions, Epic Games has character skins and other cosmetic add-ons for purchase.

Epic Games has said the game will be the same as the console version that people know and love, so I can't imagine them changing anything for the mobile release.

Is it cross-platform?

Epic Games has said that Fortnite Battle Royale on mobile will support cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS, and eventually the Android versions. As of right now, the Xbox One is the out man out. Epic Games has said they are working on getting Xbox One into the fold; however, no date on when that will be completed has been announced.

What else do you want to know?

Let me know in the comments down below, and I'll try to give you an answer!