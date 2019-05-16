John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is garnering astonishing reviews and should hit theatres tomorrow. It currently sits at a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. To celebrate the film's release, the creators have partnered with Fortnite for a special event. Epic Games said, "Take on some of the greatest bounty hunters out there and be the last one standing in the Wick's Bounty Limited Time Mode." Costumes and items from the John Wick Universe are also being added to the game.

Fortnite is a third-person shooter which features a paid campaign. However, it's free-to-play battle royale mode is by far the most popular. According to a recent report, the game averages over 8 million concurrent players. The fact that it's available on a multitude of platforms from Xbox One to iOS greatly expands its reach.

Wick's Bounty includes John Wick Challenges that allow players to earn free rewards. Additionally, players can jump into the in-game shop to purchase the John Wick Set, which includes the John Wick Outfit. You can read about the different modes below.

John Wick content is avaialble in Solo, Duo, and Squads.

Eliminating a player awards one gold coin for every elimination they have and however many bounty points the target had.

Coin leaders have a gold, silver, or bronze icon over their heads.

Coin leaders can be seen on the map and compass.

First to 1,000 tokens wins the match.

Are you interested in the John Wick event? What crossovers do you want to see from Fortnite in the future? Let us know.