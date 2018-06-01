Rumors of Fortnite coming to the Nintendo Switch have been circulating since the game has risen in popularity. It's a great concept to make this highly addictive game portable on a large screen that also comes with controllers for easy play. Even though the game is available on iOS, players of all sorts can't get enough of it, and all their dreams might come true during E3.

A South Korean game rating board may have accidentally leaked information about the game before Nintendo gets to at a press conference planned for later this year. Now the only question left for them to answer is when will we get?

Another big question we are all wondering is if Nintendo will be bringing PUBG to the platform as well. Since it is another battle royale game that was large in the PC community, it might all depend on how well Fortnite ends up doing for the Switch (and how well the current lawsuit goes).

If you want to brush up on your Fortnite gaming and you're the owner of an iOS device or a Mac, make sure to check out our tips and tricks to the iOS game. If you haven't gotten the game for one of your devices yet, try it out and see what the hype is really about.