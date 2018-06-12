Fortnite has been dominating the video game world since its release, and slowly but surely, its made its way from PC to PS4 and Xbox One to iOS and Android, and now the Nintendo Switch . Whether you've been playing Fortnite from the beginning, or now that's it's on Nintendo's newest console you want to give it a shot, here's what you need to know.

Epic Games does an awesome job of constantly adding new items, in-game events, and gameplay modes into Fortnite on a regular basis across all the platforms.

If you want to stay up-to-date on all the latest developments with the game, we've got you covered!

Read: Fornite: Everything you need to know!

Tips and tricks

Mastering the 100-player free-for-all style of Fortnite can be tricky, and since the game has been out for a while on console and PC, some players will be a little better prepared for the task.

If you're looking to get started in Fortnite, we've compiled some very handy tips and tricks that you can use to survive as long as you can!

Read: Fortnite for iPhone and iPad: 8 essential beginner's tips

Cross-platform multiplayer