Fortnite is a free-to-play third-person shooter with building mechanics. The title has become a cultural sensation due to its unique blend of expressive gameplay. In February 2018, Epic Games stated that the title was played by roughly 3.4 million gamers concurrently. Since then, that figure has ballooned to over 8.3 million.

Recently, the developer announced that the Nintendo Switch version of the game would feature cross-play between all platforms, even Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, which feature 60 frames per second (FPS) modes. The Switch only allows the game to run at 30 FPS. This gives players on the powerful hardware an advantage because not only are the controls much more responsive, but the added frames increase precision.

It seems like many users expressed concern at this, and Epic Games decided to change this. In the latest patch, Switch owners will only cross-play with Android and iOS. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners will still be able to play together. Unfortunately, players opting out of cross-play are restricted to Creative Mode and Playgrounds. More details are covered in the patch notes.

It's unfortunate that Switch owners won't be able to play with their Xbox One or PlayStation 4 counterparts. However, given the frame rate difference, it's understandable. Hopefully the matches between Switch and mobile owners will be fair.