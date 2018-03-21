Fortnite has dominated the video game world since its release for PC and console, and now with the iOS version slowing rolling out to more and more people, its primed to take over the mobile market. Whether you've been lucky enough to have the game, or are still waiting for your invite to the mobile version, you may be wondering what it's all about. News and updates

As Fornite on mobile is relatively new and still on an invite-only game, there is lots of news and updates coming down the pipe. If you want to stay up-to-date on all the latest developments with the game, we've got you covered! Read: Fornite: Everything you need to know! Invite codes

To get in on the action for Fortnite on iPhone and iPad, you'll need an invite code to access the game. Invite codes can come from two different places; Epic Games themselves, or a friend who has Fornite on their iOS device already. Read: How to send invite codes to Fortnite for iPhone and iPad Read: How to sign up for an invite to Fortnite for iPhone and iPad Mobile controls

Since Fortnite was originally a PC and console game, many people have wondered how the controls would work on the mobile version. While Fornite on iOs isn't currently compatible with MFI Controllers, the on-screen controls handle pretty well and offer a solid experience. Read: How to sign up for an invite to Fortnite for iPhone and iPad Tips and tricks

Mastering the 100-player free-for-all style of Fortnite can be tricky, and since the game has been out for a while on console and PC, some players will be a little better prepared for the task. If you're looking to get started in Fortnite, we've compiled some very handy tips and tricks that you can use to survive as long as you can! Read: Fortnite for iPhone and iPad: 8 essential beginner's tips Cross-platform multiplayer

Though Fortnite is now an up-and-coming mobile game on iOS, it began as a brawl mode for Fortnite's console and desktop versions (PS4, Xbox, Mac, and PC). And thanks to Epic's underlying account system, you'll be able to play with friends on (almost) any other platform. Read: How to play Fortnite cross-platform with iOS, Android, PS4, Mac, PC, and Xbox Hands on!