What you need to know
- Forza Street is a free-to-play mobile game and the first mobile Forza experience.
- Long awaited mobile launch comes after an initial period on Windows 10.
- All players can get free cars to celebrate the launch.
After a launch on Windows 10 PCs and a soft launch in places on mobile, Microsoft's Forza Street is finally about to launch on iOS and Android to all. Forza Street is Turn 10's first attempt at a dedicated mobile Forza experience with a simplified, touch-friendly play style and more casual approach to racing.
Which made it a little peculiar that it actually launched on Windows 10 first. In any case, it's now where it needs to be, finally, and all players will be getting some bonus items for playing during the first 30 days from May 5.
The Founders Pack which is available to all, even long time Windows 10 players, will gift the 2017 Ford GT to add to your collection. If you're a Samsung Galaxy owner, though, there are some additional goodies headed your way.
Anyone who downloads Forza Street from Samsung's Galaxy Store on their device will be gifted the Ford Mustang GT, and Galaxy S20 owners get a hat trick of cars by also receiving the Chevrolet Corvette C6.
Forza Street delivers a cinematic racing experience and the stand out feature has to be the stunning cars. As is true to any Forza game, the cars are recreated astonishingly well. The gameplay is certainly tailored to a mobile audience, and finally we'll get to see how good it is on our little pocket computers.
Forza Street is a free-to-play title launching in the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store on May 5.
Forza in your pocket
Forza Street
A new free-to-play Forza experience
Forza Street is Microsoft's first mobile Forza game and it costs absolutely nothing to play. At launch the Founders Pack will give everyone a sweet new Ford GT, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Scissor switches have returned to the latest version of the MacBook Air
Scissor switches are back! Here’s all the important info on the keyboard on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.
A maxed-out 13-inch MacBook Pro will cost you a cool $3,599
It's always fun to see how much we can spend on a new pro-level Mac, right? It's less fun if you have a credit card in-hand, though.
Austria's one Apple Store is set to reopen tomorrow, May 5
Apple fans in Austria are set to have an Apple Store reopen. In fact, it's the country's only Apple Store and it'll be back open for business tomorrow.
The best 40-inch and 43-inch TVs around
If you don't want a small screen, but you don't quite want to jump up to a big-screen TV, then the 40- to 43-inch range is your best option. Check out these 4K and 1080p options.