Having been on Windows 10 since last year and soft launched in places on mobile, Microsoft's Forza Street is now finally available worldwide on iOS and Android. The free-to-play racer delivers a cinematic, touch-friendly approach to the Forza universe, packed with the traditional huge catalog of some of the most desirable cars ever made.

The release on iOS and Android utilizes Xbox Live login (if you wish) which also opens up a full 1000G of achievements, most of which are pretty easy to get. The achievements and your game play sync up with the Windows 10 version of the game, so there's no double dipping.

In addition, all players whether on Windows 10, iOS or Android will be able to get a free car, the Ford GT, as part of the founders pack for playing within the first 30 days. There are also additional gifts available to Samsung Galaxy device owners.

You can grab Forza Street right now from Google Play, the Samsung Galaxy Store or the iOS App Store for free. We've seen a few server hiccups, but those seem to have died down for now, so grab it and go for a drive.