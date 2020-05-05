What you need to know
- Forza Street is now available on iOS and Android.
- Microsoft's free-to-play racer has been on Windows 10 since 2019.
- Bonus cars for everyone who plays in the first 30 days.
Having been on Windows 10 since last year and soft launched in places on mobile, Microsoft's Forza Street is now finally available worldwide on iOS and Android. The free-to-play racer delivers a cinematic, touch-friendly approach to the Forza universe, packed with the traditional huge catalog of some of the most desirable cars ever made.
The release on iOS and Android utilizes Xbox Live login (if you wish) which also opens up a full 1000G of achievements, most of which are pretty easy to get. The achievements and your game play sync up with the Windows 10 version of the game, so there's no double dipping.
In addition, all players whether on Windows 10, iOS or Android will be able to get a free car, the Ford GT, as part of the founders pack for playing within the first 30 days. There are also additional gifts available to Samsung Galaxy device owners.
You can grab Forza Street right now from Google Play, the Samsung Galaxy Store or the iOS App Store for free. We've seen a few server hiccups, but those seem to have died down for now, so grab it and go for a drive.
Forza in your pocket
Forza Street
A new free-to-play Forza experience
Forza Street is Microsoft's first mobile Forza game and it costs absolutely nothing to play. At launch the Founders Pack will give everyone a sweet new Ford GT, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
Get these Star Wars games on sale today for Star Wars Day!
Get great deals on Star Wars games past and present for this Star Wars Day.