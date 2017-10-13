Charge your MacBook Pro on the go with these great power banks!

Everyone hates running out of battery life when they are out and about, and power banks have long been a solution that many phone users turn to to keep their mobile devices alive when they are away from an outlet. When it comes to your MacBook Pro, finding a power bank that will charge it up can be tricky, as it requires a lot more power than your iPhone. Don't worry; we've scoured the earth and found you some options that will help keep your MacBook Pro from dying in between places.

Tronsmart Presto 10400mAh Type-C Battery Pack

If you just need a battery pack that can tide you over during a particularly long commute, the Tronsmart Presto 10400mAh Type-C Battery Pack can do the trick.

Weighing about half a pound and still small enough to fit in a large pocket, the Tronsmart Presto allows you to be just as portable as your laptop.

The Wirecutter put it to test on multiple devices and was impressed with its reliability.

"We charged a MacBook Pro, then a USB-C device, then a USB load tester set to zero current, all while using the USB-C–to–C cable included in Tronsmart's packaging. Each time, the Presto 10400mAh delivered the same power, without variations in voltage or amperage, as brand-name wall chargers we knew to be reliable."

While it won't charge a MacBook Pro as fast as the included wall charger, it will still charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro and allow you to extend its life while you're out and about.

For only $27, this is perfect for any 13-inch MacBook Pro users who just need a little more life to make it through the day.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack and Charger

Starting at around $120, the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack and Charger is a beast of a charger.

With a 26,800mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD can charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at full speed and give it about 80% of its full battery on-the-go. Plus you can use this power bank to charge more than just a USB-C powered laptop because it has one USB-C and two USB- A ports, making it perfect for charging phones and tablets too.

Weighing at around 1 pound, it may be a little too heavy and bulky to fit in your pocket but can easily fit inside a purse, backpack, or bag.

Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL

Mophie has been a trusted brand in the battery accessories market for a long time, so it's no surprise to find the Mophie Powerstation XXL on our list.

With a 22,000mAh capacity, one USB-C port, and one USB-A port, the Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL is more than capable of keeping your MacBook Pro alive when you're away from wall outlets.

It's a pretty thick brick, meaning you'll probably have to carry it around with a bad or backpack rather than your pocket.

When I was asking the iMore team about their favorite power banks for the MacBook Pro, both Serenity Caldwell and Lory Gil recommended I put this on the list; it's definitely iMore approved. You can pick one up from Mophie for about $150.

TYLT Energi Pro Powerbag

When you start looking into battery packs this big and bulky, you're going to need a bag to carry them around, so why not knock out two birds with one stone at getting the TYLT Energi Pro Powerbag.

Not only is the backpack comfortable to wear, it's big and can fit a lot of cargo. Not to mention the built-in (but removable) battery pack is an absolute beast that can charge your MacBook Pro while you're lugging it around.

I find to truly appreciate the TYLT Energi Pro Powerbag, you need to see it in action. Here's trusted tech reviewer Mr. Mobile talking about the TYLT Energi Pro Powerbag:

The TYLT Energi Pro Powerbag certainly isn't the cheapest option (around $150), but its usefulness is very apparent.

