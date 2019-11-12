Disney and more Disney+ Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and so much more. Watch Disney classics as well as favorites from other studios without limits. You can pay just a little per month for it, or get it for free through Verizon. $7/mo. at Disney+

Which wireless plan do you need? Current and past Verizon unlimited plans work with the Disney+ plus plans. If you have one of the plans below, add your Disney+ account to your Verizon account to get started or sign up for free. Keep in mind, not all plans will get the same streaming quality. Add your Disney+ account to your Verizon account Current plans

Start Play More Do More Get More 5G included No Yes Yes Yes LTE Premium data N/A 25GB 50GB 75GB LTE Video quality 480p 720p 480p 720p LTE Hotspot N/A 15GB 15GB 30GB

Check out the current Verizon Wireless unlimited plans Past plans Verizon Unlimited plan

Go Unlimited

Beyond Unlimited

Above Unlimited

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

If you are on one of the lower-tiered plans, you still have some high-quality options. You can download the video in high-quality and watch it when it's done. This is also great for areas where you might not have a great signal. Fios and 5G Home internet plans New customers on Verizon's home internet plans will also get one year of Disney+ for free. Unlike the wireless plans, this only applies to new customers. If you were thinking about switching to Verizon for your home internet, now might be the time.

Every one of these plans should be capable of delivering more than one 4K stream on Disney+ so there's no reason to switch to a faster connection. If the whole family wants to watch at once on different devices, you may need to go up to the Better Streaming plan.

Better Browsing Better Streaming Better Everything 5G Home Delivery Fiber optic Fiber optic Fiber optic 5G UltraWideband Speed 100Mbps 300Mbps 940Mbps (880Mbps up) N/A Price $39.99 $59.99 $79.99 $70

Check Fios availability

Check 5G Home Internet availability What's the fine print? There are a few things to remember with this promotion but it's straight forward.

How much does it cost? Disney+ costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year in the United States normally. After your free one year of service with Verizon, the plan will automatically renew at the monthly price on your Verizon bill. How long does it last? This promotion is good for one year (12 months) of Disney+ service. After that, the plan will renew monthly on your Verizon bill. This promotion will be active until June 1, 2020 so make sure you get signed up in time if you upgrade your plan or start a new service. What if I already bought a year? If you already bought a year of Disney+, don't worry. Your one-year subscription will pause until the Verizon promotion is over. You won't lose the service you paid for. How many devices can stream at once? Disney+ can be used on 10 unique devices but only four can stream at once. Still this is good for a family and might be one of the best things to happen to the family road trip since the Game Boy. Does it include ESPN+ and Hulu? ESPN+ and Hulu are offered as a package on the Disney+ website but this is not available from Verizon. If you want to take advantage of the Verizon promotion, you will need to get Hulu and ESPN+ separately.

How do I sign up? You will need to creat a Disney+ account separately on Disney+. There's is a free trial for seven days so you won't need to pay anything right off the bat. You need to add your Disney+ account to your Verizon Account. You can also add your account with the My Verizon app (Also on iOS). Once this is done you should have unlimited access to the video service until you cancel your Verizon plan or remove Disney+ from your account. Keep up with all things Disney+ on Android Central