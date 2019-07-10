The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card carries a lot of benefits. First of all, the sign up bonus offers 75,000 points after $3,000 in spend in the first three months. You'll then earn 6x points on every dollar spent at Marriott and 2x points on all other purchases. But the perk we want to focus on today is its annual free night award. Read on to find out how this perk could more than cover your annual fee.

This is the newly branded Marriott and offers automatic Silver Elite status and a path towards Gold status. There are no foreign transaction fees, and the annual fee is only $95.

Annual Free Night

On each account anniversary, you will be eligible to receive a certificate for a free night, worth up to 35,000 points. You can use this night as part of a multi-night stay, and will obviously achieve greatest value at a hotel that's normally worth around 35,000 points, which are Marriott's category 5 hotels. These hotels will normally range from $200 up to $500 if you paid with cash. For example, consider the Sheraton Kauai Resort or the St. Regis Bangkok. A one night stay at a category 5 would be worth much more than the $95 you pay for the annual fee!

How to redeem your free night

To get your free night certificate, simply wait until your anniversary, around which the E-Certificate should appear in your account. It will show up under "Earned Rewards" as an unused certificate. Then simply shop award stays as normal and apply your free night at check out. Then you're good to go! Just make sure you use the award within one year of issuance.

