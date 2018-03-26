About a week ago, Facebook came under fire for giving away user data to Cambridge Analytic. It's a story you've likely heard of by now, and following everything that's already happened, the Federal Trade Commission has decided to issue its official statement on the matter.
Speaking for the FTC, acting director Tom Pahl said the following:
The FTC is firmly and fully committed to using all of its tools to protect the privacy of consumers. Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honor their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act. Companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements. Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook.
Perhaps most importantly, Pahl ended this with:
Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices.
It's unclear at the moment how long the investigation has been taking place or what's been found so far (if anything), but nonetheless, the FTC is actively investigating Facebook to see what it is and isn't guilty of.
