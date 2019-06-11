Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

For a limited time (until July 2), you can earn some great bonuses on all three Delta / Amex co-branded cards as well as their business versions. For starters, the entry level card, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, is offering 60,000 bonus miles after $2,000 in spend in the first three months. Additionally, you would get a $50 statement credit after making a purchase from Delta in those beginning months. Finally, there are no foreign transaction fees and the $95 annual fee is waived in the first year. The business version of the card has all the same perks except the sign up bonus which is 70,000 miles after $4,000 in spend in the first three months.

The next level up is the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express. The bonus here is 75,000 miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs), which are miles that are earned towards status, after $3,000 in spend. The business version of the card offers 80,000 miles + 5,000 MQMs after $6,000 in spend. Both cards will get you a $100 statement credit in the first 3 months at Delta and an annual companion certificate for travel in main cabin, which means you get to bring a friend on the plane who pays nothing but taxes on the ticket. This companion certificate could save you a lot of money.

Finally, we have the highest tier of Delta co-branded cards. The Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express is offering the same bonus as the Consumer Platinum version, but you'll have to spend $5,000 in the first three months as opposed to $3,000. Both Consumer and Business Reserve cards have an annual fee of $450 but also have the most benefits including complementary Delta Sky Club access and an annual companion certificate that can be redeemed in first class.

