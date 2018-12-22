Colorful, convenient Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Professional, stylish mini 90 neo classic The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a popular, highly rated instant camera for a reason: it's color selection, easy-to-use design, and affordable price tag is incredibly alluring, but you start to drop some serious coin when it comes to your film. If you're someone who liked to have more creative control over photos, then this camera might even be a bit too basic. $55 at Amazon Pros Affordable

If you're someone who's new to instant photography and wants a fun, inexpensive, and adorable tool to shoot with, or if you're younger and want to start exploring the world of photography in general, then totally take a peek at the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9.

If you're someone who's more well-versed in your instant photography or wants more creative control over your images and doesn't mind spending a bit extra, then the mini 90 neo classic is right for you.

Break it down now…

While both the Mini 9 and the mini 90 are instant cameras that print film, both cameras do vary drastically from setting to setting.

The Instax Mini 9 gives you 4 photo setting options: - Indoors/Night - Cloudy/Shade - Sunny/Slightly cloudy -Sunny/Bright.

This means that all you can do with this instant camera is to adjust the brightness of each photo that you take. Simply pick one of the four brightness settings, snap your photo, print, and wait for it to develop.

Meanwhile, the mini 90 neo classic boasts a little bit more than four brightness settings. This particular instant camera gives you shooting features like: - High party mode that makes sure the background and your subject are perfectly lit - Kids mode to help you capture fast moving animals and children - Landscape mode to shoot targets at a distance - Macro mode for close up shots - Bulb exposure mode to capture light streaks by opening the shutter for up to 10 seconds - Double exposure that'll superimpose two different images in one frame for creative control - Brightness control

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 mini 90 neo classic Film Fujifilm Instant Film "instax mini" Fujifilm Instant Color Film "instax mini" Picture Size 62 x 46mm 62mm x 46mm Lens 2 components, 2 elements, f = 60 mm, 1:12.7 Move in / out type lens, 2 components, 2 elements, f=60mm, F=12.7 Viewfinder Real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot Real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot and parallax adjustment for macro mode Focusing 0.6m - ∞ Motor-driven 3-range switching, 0.3m - ∞ (macro mode: 0.3m - 0.6m, normal mode: 0.6m - 3.0m, landscape mode: 3.0m - ∞) Shutter Shutter speed: 1/60 sec. Programmed electronic shutter release, 1.8 - 1/400 sec. shutter speeds (macro mode: aperture automatically fixed at F22, bulb mode: maximum 10-second shutter open time) Exposure Control Manual switching system (LED indicator in exposure meter) Automatic, LV5.0 - 15.5 (ISO800), lighten-darken control ±2/3EV, +1EV Film Feeding out Automatic Automatic Flash Constant firing flash (automatic light adjustment) Recycle time: 0.2 sec. to 6 sec. (when using new batteries), Effective flash range: 0.6m - 2.7 m Automatic electronic flash (with brightness adjustment function), forced firing mode (with brightness adjustment function), flash off mode, red eye reduction mode Power Supply Two AA-size 1.5V alkaline batteries Capacity: 100 shots (Approximately 10 instax mini film packs with new AA batteries) NP-45A lithium-ion battery.charge capacity: 10 film packs (based on our test conditions) Others Exposure counter (number of unexposed films), film pack confirmation window shoulder strap, Warranty, NP-45A Rechargeable Battery, BC-45C Battery Charger Dimensions & Weight 116mm x 118.3mm x 68.2mm / 307g (without batteries, strap and film pack) 113.4mm x 91.9mm x 57.2mm, 296g (excluding the battery, strap and film)

Basically, if you're looking for a camera that'll allow you to shoot in a variety of settings and allow you to really control and perfect the final image before you capture and print it, then the mini 90 neo classic really is the right way to go. Whether you're shooting at a party, capturing your child at the park, or lounging on a sunny beach, you won't have to worry about your film being too over or underexposed.

But in the same vein, if you're looking for an effortless, easy-to-use, good quality camera that isn't going to break the bank, provides endless creative opportunities with film, accessories, and gift-giving ideas, and will totally give you that modern aesthetic you see all over social media, then the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is for you.

