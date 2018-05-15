If you're someone who's obsessed with shooting on instant film, you've probably come across a Fujifilm instant camera in one model or another: the most common being the colorful Instax Mini series.

Though the brand's instant cameras vary from model to model, one thing that they have in common is the rectangular film (besides the Instax SQ10, of course), but now you can go from regular rectangles to stellar squares with Fujifilm's first analog camera that takes square shots: the Instax SQ6.