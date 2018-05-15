If you're someone who's obsessed with shooting on instant film, you've probably come across a Fujifilm instant camera in one model or another: the most common being the colorful Instax Mini series.
Though the brand's instant cameras vary from model to model, one thing that they have in common is the rectangular film (besides the Instax SQ10, of course), but now you can go from regular rectangles to stellar squares with Fujifilm's first analog camera that takes square shots: the Instax SQ6.
The camera includes motor-based macro, landscape and double exposure focus modes to help with your creativity, and a 10-second timer will help you compose old-school selfies. You can likewise expect to shoot about 300 pictures (30 10-packs of film) on the included lithium batteries. (Engadget)
One other awesome part? The $130 price tag, which is around half the cost of Fujifilm's SQ10.
Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ6 will be available May 25th.
What do you think?
Are you going to pick up this new square-tastic camera? Let me know what you think in the comments down below!
iPhone photography
Main
- How the iPhone X camera and Slow Sync Flash work
- How to use Portrait Lighting
- Camera tests: TrueDepth Portrait vs Rear Portrait
- Tips for shooting great Stage Light Portraits
- Ten tips for taking great iPhone photos
- Camera app: The ultimate guide
- Photos: The ultimate guide
- Best manual camera apps that shoot RAW for iPhone