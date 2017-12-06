If you're looking to show off your holiday spirit but don't want to put up an entire smelly evergreen tree or break your neck wrapping lights around your house, then why not opt for a super fantastic, super festive holiday Apple Watch band!
Here are the best Apple Watch bands to get you into the festivities!
1. If you lift this Apple Watch band above your head, people will have to kiss you!
Those are, like, the rules, right? (Oh, ps, this band will only cost you about $17).
2. Get a li'l Christmas-y up in here
With this sick reindeer and snowflake sweater Apple Watch band for $18!
3. I'm dreaming of a white Christmaaaasssssss
On my Aaaaapppppllleeeee Waaaatch baaaaaaaand (for around $19)!
4. Beads + holiday colors = YASSSS
Style, meet the holidays. The holidays, meet style for around $65.
5. Emoji Christmas goodness
Need I say more?
Oh yeah: this band is around $20.
6. A nice, plain blue holiday sweater Apple Watch band
Grandma would probably think you look like a handsome young man with this $16 band, tbh.
7. Go rose gold for the holiday season!
With this handmade Apple Watch band from Etsy for around $65.
8. Neon holiday Apple Watch nonsense
This is the perfect Apple Watch band for someone who's younger, loves the holidays, and loves bright, neon colors for around $19.
9. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snowwwww
On your wrist, on your wrist, on your wriiiiist. For $22 for $22 for $22.
10. Sparkle, glitter, and shine this holiday season!
Nothing says 'HOLIDAY QUEEN 2017' like a glittery blingy Apple Watch band for $41.
11. Red reindeer sweater chic
What more can you ask for for only $19?
12. Candy Cane classical Christmas goodness!
Keep is classic this holiday season with this $18 Apple Watch band.
How are you showing off your holiday style?
Are you someone who decks out their iPhone and Apple Watch in festive gear, or do you prefer to show off your holiday spirits in another way?
Let us know how you're celebrating the ho-ho-holidays in the comments below!