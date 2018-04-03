To anchor a collaboration years in the making, Jon Rettinger and I chose a comparison that never seems to get old. That's right: for the ninth year running, it's Galaxy vs. iPhone time as we put Samsung's Galaxy S9+ head to head with Apple's iPhone X! In this break from the traditional MrMobile format, I visit the TechnoBuffalo offices for a podcast-like debate with Jon Rettinger on the merits of iOS vs. Android, Face ID vs. iris scanning, and simplicity vs. customizability. We evaluate the iPhone X and Galaxy S9+ across five separate categories — and in keeping with TechnoBuffalo tradition, there are no cop-outs allowed: every category gets a score, and an ultimate "winner" is indeed crowned! At the end of it all, we flip the objective into the subjective with our own choices for which would find a home in our own pockets.

