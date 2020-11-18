What you need to know
- The nominees for the Game Awards 2020 have been announced.
- The Game Awards 2020 are being held on December 10, 2020.
- There will also be different announcements and surprises.
The yearly Game Awards are returning on December 10, hosted as always by Geoff Keighley. Today, Keighley announced the different categories and nominees that'll be in the running for the Game Awards 2020. Here's the full list:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score/Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey as Abby - The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Suiji as Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades - Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royale
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R]
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Knockout
- Valorant
Best Content Creator
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatMan
- Valkyrae
Best Debut Indie Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmaphobia
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian "Crismix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
Best Esports Coach
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
- Fabian "Grabzz" Lohmann
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals - Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 - Call of Duty
- IEM KATOWICE 2020 - Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 - League of Legends
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
That's the full list! We'll be covering the Game Awards 2020 with the winners and any announcements made during the showcase.
