The yearly Game Awards are returning on December 10, hosted as always by Geoff Keighley. Today, Keighley announced the different categories and nominees that'll be in the running for the Game Awards 2020. Here's the full list:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Score/Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie - The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby - The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Suiji as Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades - Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royale

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R]

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Knockout

Valorant

Best Content Creator

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatMan

Valkyrae

Best Debut Indie Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmaphobia

Best Esports Athlete

Ian "Crismix" Porter

Heo "Showmaker" Su

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Best Esports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park

Fabian "Grabzz" Lohmann

Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals - Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 - Call of Duty

IEM KATOWICE 2020 - Counter Strike: Global Offensive

League of Legends World Championship 2020 - League of Legends

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Host

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

That's the full list! We'll be covering the Game Awards 2020 with the winners and any announcements made during the showcase.