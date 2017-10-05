Netflix drops Stranger Things: The Game to get you hyped for season 2 — and it's working!

This week, seemingly out of nowhere, Netflix continued its marketing blitz for the second season of its hit show Stranger Things by releasing a game on the App Store. Stranger Things: The Game combines two of my favorite pastimes (TV and video games) in a wonderfully retro package that delivers lots of fun in a completely free game!

Free - Download Now

Design & Sound

Stranger Things the TV show was praised by critics and viewers alike for its style. Set in the 80s, the soundtrack, the costumes, and the aesthetic were all incredible and I'm happy to say the game follows suits beautifully.

Right from the first time you launch the game and you hear the 8-bit version of the iconic Stranger Things theme song, it's obvious that the game takes pride in the way it looks and feels. The retro, 8-bit style graphics are beautiful. The sprites for all your favorite characters from the TV show look unique, and the colors (or sometimes lack of colors) of the terrain vary a lot from place to place.

Story & Setting

The game wastes no time getting started. You start playing as Hopper, who gets a phone call informing him that Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will have all gone missing, and with that, you are thrust into the game.

Regarding continuity with the TV show, I'm fairly certain Stranger Things: The Game is a side story that is completely separate from the Netflix show. That being said, the game does take place after the events of the first season and fans of the show will catch some of the callbacks that get referenced throughout the game's narrative.

Gameplay

The game is very reminiscent of the old-school NES Zelda game. There are puzzles to solve in order to progress through "dungeons" and complete various tasks throughout the game. The puzzles are not only challenging right from the get-go, but they are entertaining.

As you collect other characters, you'll get access to different abilities that will allow you access to different areas or even solve puzzles in a different fashion. The flexibility only increases as you progress through the game and collect more characters and it forces you to think about which character is best suited for the task at hand. Luckily, you can switch characters on the fly, so you don't have to worry about preparing too much beforehand, you can adjust your strategy on the go.

Enemies vary in difficulty and also have different attacks, from close quarters punches to long-range guns, and quick fly-by attacks, the baddies will probably kill you a few times throughout your adventure, but it's not too difficult to cause any extreme frustration. The boss battles can be pretty intense and usually force you to use several different characters to damage them in different ways.

For example, the first boss you encounter in the game requires you to shoot rocks with Lucas' slingshot from far away, and then switch to Hopper to punch the boss when he puts up a forcefield. These make the boss battles refreshing and help shake up the gameplay at the end of a puzzling dungeon.

Overall impressions

If you're a gamer and a Stranger Things fan, picking up this game is a no-brainer. The tie-ins to the Netflix show and having the opportunity to explore the town of Hawkins and the Upside Down make it the perfect companion to the eager anticipation of season two!

If you're not a fan of the show, Stranger Things: The Game is still well worth your time. The gameplay is fun, challenging, and doesn't get stale. The graphics and soundtrack are not only thematic to the show but just plain gorgeous in their own right. Plus, the game is quite large and offers a lot of content all for free. It's probably one of the best free games to come out ever, and I don't say that lightly.

Free - Download Now

Other games this week

REKT!: This unique mix between a skateboard simulator and a demolition derby game will have you kickflipping cars all over it's futuristic and Tron-like levels. $1.99 on the App Store

Last Colossus: Gain control of a giant robot on an alien planet that is ravaged by war. This mono-colored RPG keeps track of your choices and has three different endings! $1.99 on the App Store

What do you think?

Have you checked out Stranger Things: The Game? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment down below!