When I think about the most playful gaming consoles, the first that comes to mind is always the Nintendo Switch. Probably because on top of Nintendo titles being all but synonymous with childlike wonder, the Switch is one of the most physically versatile consoles right out of the box — its unique design allows it to transform from a home console to a portable handheld or arcade-style system effortlessly. There's even a special (albeit controversial) series of cardboard modification kits coming out in April called Nintendo Labo that will let users incorporate their Switch into tons of fun homemade toy creations.
All that playful flexibility has inspired some individuals to take it upon themselves to craft some cool DIY accessories to amp up their console in some pretty ingenious ways. One of those individuals is Imgur user mrbungle88, who decided to build a fully functional Switch charging stand out of Lego blocks instead of spending cash on a store-bought dock.
Using a battery pack, USB-C cable, and, of course, Lego, mrbungle88 assembled a "pro" charging stand complete with air vents, strategic brick placement that allows for easy viewing angle adjustment, and slots to house the Switch's dual Joy-Con controllers. They then shared their completed masterpiece with the world.
Unfortunately, though the Imgur post is tutorial-like, mrbungle88 doesn't provide explicit instructions on how to build the stand itself — they just show how the battery, Switch, and other components fit inside it. However, I'm sure many of you Lego aficionados out there could deduce how it's constructed by studying the embedded photos. And, if not, there are tutorials floating around for similar Lego stands that you could reference.
If you're more of a creative type, you could also simply use mrbungle88's post as inspiration for your own full-custom Switch stand. Remember, you don't have to stop at Lego, either — crafty gamers are creating Switch accessories out of cardboard, wood, and even threaded metal rods.
Play on!
