When I think about the most playful gaming consoles, the first that comes to mind is always the Nintendo Switch. Probably because on top of Nintendo titles being all but synonymous with childlike wonder, the Switch is one of the most physically versatile consoles right out of the box — its unique design allows it to transform from a home console to a portable handheld or arcade-style system effortlessly. There's even a special (albeit controversial) series of cardboard modification kits coming out in April called Nintendo Labo that will let users incorporate their Switch into tons of fun homemade toy creations.

All that playful flexibility has inspired some individuals to take it upon themselves to craft some cool DIY accessories to amp up their console in some pretty ingenious ways. One of those individuals is Imgur user mrbungle88, who decided to build a fully functional Switch charging stand out of Lego blocks instead of spending cash on a store-bought dock.