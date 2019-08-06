Whether you're going to be attending Gamescom 2019 in person or you're watching all the reveals from home, there's plenty to be excited for. Geoff Keighley, well known for being the creator and producer of the hugely-successful Game Awards show, announced today that the Gamescom Opening Night Live show will feature "world premiere content and announcements" from more than 15 different publishers.

Nintendo is not one of the publishers that Geoff names in the announcement on Twitter, so Nintendo fans should probably keep their expectations in check in regards to new announcements. With that said, it's possible that a game being announced by another publisher or developer will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, or maybe Nintendo falls under the "more" in "more than 15." Publishers and developers that will be present include (but aren't limited to) 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Sega and Ubisoft.