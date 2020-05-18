What you need to know
- Gamescom Opening Night Live is a digital show that will conclude Summer Game Fest.
- It's being produced by Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards.
- Gamescom Opening Night Live is being moved back slightly and will now begin on August 27.
While Gamescom Opening Night Live was previously scheduled to begin on August 24, there's been a slight change of plans. Geoff Keighley, host of Gamescom Opening Night Live, shared today that the showcase was being moved back slightly. It'll now begin on August 27, 2020. Gamescom Opening Night Live is the finale to the Summer Game Fest, a series of events collected by Keighley into one large summer-long program.
Quick update: @gamescom Opening Night Live will now take place live on August 27 and kick off 3 days of @gamescom 2020. We’re planning a spectacular show that will also be the grand finale of @summergamefest More at https://t.co/KRzKTQeHcs pic.twitter.com/3gVEvG1so7— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 18, 2020
While the physical show for Gamescom 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the Opening Night Live showcase is kicking off three days of digital events for Gamescom.
If you're curious when every gaming event this summer is happening, you can check our master list right here, which includes the full lineup for Summer Game Fest that has been revealed so far.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Display analyst shares what to expect from iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro screens
A lot of what analyst Ross Young is saying matches what we've already heard. But there's one difference that makes for interesting reading.
Review: Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds immerse you in sound
You'll be completely immersed in sound with the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds. The compact Bluetooth earbuds come with a variety of ear tips to fit just snugly in about any ear.
Review: Roborock's H6 stick vacuum is a robot's best friend
A robot vacuum can do a lot, but it can't do everything. That's where the H6 comes in.
Get spooky with the best horror games out now for the Switch
Looking for some horror games on the Switch to get your adrenaline running? Do you just want something that's a little spooky but not horrifying? Check out these options.