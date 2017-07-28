Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some Nintendo Switch bundles that are actually worth buying!

Gamestop has a variety of Nintendo Switch bundles in stock currently with free shipping when you use code SAVER.

If you still haven't been able to get your hands on one yet, this deal is practically as good as they come at this point. Each bundle includes a game to bring the total of the bundle to the price of what it would cost if you bought the Nintendo Switch and the included game at full price.

Realistically you can find small discounts on these games at various retailers, but finding a Switch is near impossible in most stores and online right now. These bundles will ship by Monday, August 1 so your wait for the Switch could be over by the end of next week if you order today.

The following bundles are available online only:

Gray Joy-Con Minecraft Bundle - $349.99

Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con Splatoon Bundle - $359.99

Gray Joy-Con Mario Kart Bundle - $359.99

Gray Joy-Con Zelda Bundle - $359.99

There are also two bundles which include a video game and a board game (thanks?) for $399.99 each. These will likely be in stock a bit longer than the ones above.

Gray Joy-Con Zelda + Zelda: Clue Bundle - $399.99

Gray Joy-Con Mario Kart + Monopoly Gamer Bundle - $399.99

The Switch doesn't come with a carrying case and you're gonna want to bring it along with you when you go on trips or long car rides, so you may want to check out this sweet Mario Kart 8 travel case we mentioned on our site yesterday which is now down to just $11.

