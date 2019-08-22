With a highly anticipated fifth entry to the Gears of War franchise slated for next month, Microsoft has debuted Gears POP! for iOS and Android devices. The free-to-play mobile spin-off fuses the gritty third-person shooter with Funko's adorable vinyl figure lineup, among the latest of Xbox franchises exploring on-the-go experiences.

Gears POP! brings familiar faces for returning Gears of War fans, featuring iconic series characters in lovable figurine form. Players will assemble a roster of units for real-time player-versus-player battles, comparable to hit mobile games like Clash Royale. The app combines traits of collectible card, tower defense, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, suited up in the Gears universe.