Every Mac or MacBook you buy comes with a selection of built-in apps to help with productivity. Those are pretty great, but you shouldn't settle for the basics.
There are other essential apps you should consider, from VPNs to keep your browsing safe to other utility apps to get the most out of your using your Mac. But to buy all these different apps individually would cost hundreds of dollars.e
Get 10 valuable apps for your Mac!
That's where this great deal from iMore Digital Offers comes in. With The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle, you get 10 great apps (valued at $525) for just $19.99! That's 96% off the regular price!
Included in this bundle, you get:
- BusyCal 3 — An award-winning calendar app that goes well beyond the features included in iCal.
- Cargo VPN: 2-Year Subscription — Keep your browsing private with this two-year subscription to Cargo VPN.
- HoudahSpot 4 — A supercharged desktop search tool with a wide array of customizable search criteria.
- uBar 4 — Lets you customize the Mac Dock into something that looks more familiar to Windows users.
- Cisdem DuplicateFinder 4: Lifetime License — This digital housekeeper will find and delete duplicate files on your Mac to help things run smoothly.
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum — It's not all utility apps!
- Systweak Anti-Malware Pro: 2-Yr Subscription — Protect your Mac from the threat of malware!
- Concealer — Keep your files and private information encrypted.
- Movavi Photo Editor — A photo editor for making quick edits and adjustments.
- Flip PDF for Mac: Lifetime License — This tool allows you to easily convert any PDF file into a mobile-friendly flipbook.
Save 96% on the 2018 Mac Essential Bundle!
Don't wait long! This deal won't be around forever! Get The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle and get more productive!