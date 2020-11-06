As the nights draw in, it's only natural to feel a little blue. You can think of The Complete Entertainment Bundle as your rescue package. This collection of services will help you play, stream, learn, and work out all winter, with 12 subscriptions for just $199.99.

Whether you enjoy mindless entertainment or prefer a challenge, this bundle has something for you.

It includes one year of PlayStation Plus, which provides two new games every month along with online multiplayer. Another highlight is Memrise, an award-winning language learning app that focuses on everyday vocabulary. With this bundle, you get lifetime access.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/K4x22O_LwSU

Lifetime service with VPN Unlimited helps you stay anonymous online and bypass restrictions. You also get one year of access to YogaDownload, a library of more than 1,700 fitness classes.

Streamers can enjoy documentaries on History Hit TV and indie gems on Topic. Meanwhile, Kast TV allows you to watch along with friends.

In total, these subscriptions are worth $1,011 — but you can get the bundle today for just $199.99.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.