The Blink XT Home Security 3-Camera System is down to $255.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $320, but right now Blink is taking 20% off for Father's Day and Amazon is price-matching.

This sale includes the 2-camera system for $183.99 from a street price of $230 and the 5-camera kit for $399.99 instead of $500. The 1-camera system is down to $103.99 from $130.

The Blink XT camera can be used indoor or outdoor because it's weather resistant. It's a modular system that can be expanded with up to 10 cameras as you want them. You can set it up and control it easily with an iOS or Android smartphone, and you can add voice control with any Alexa-enabled device like the Echo Dot. The built-in motion sensor can send an alert to your smartphone when it's triggered and record the event in the cloud. The included AA Lithium batteries should power it wirelessly for up to two years. The free cloud storage requires at least iOS 9.3 or Android 4.4.

You can also use this 20% off sale for the budget version, the white Blink security system that doesn't work outside and only goes up to 720p. It's not as capable, but it's also cheaper and made even less expensive with this sale. Here are the systems on sale:

