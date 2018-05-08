The Anker SoundCore portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $23.98 in Red and Blue. This speaker normally goes for $33, and it hasn't dropped this low directly in more than six months. This is nearly $15 off the price of the SoundCore 2 right now, as well.

The SoundCore has a 24-hour battery life, which means you can keep pumping out the music throughout the day. It uses dual high-performance drivers for a stereo sound and high volume output. It also has Bluetooth 4.0 and a built-in mic for hands-free calls. Anker backs it up with an 18-month warranty. Close to 12,000 users give it 4.6 stars out of 5.

