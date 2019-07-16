Lodge Cast Iron skillets in the kitchen

Lodge is a company that is known for its high quality cast iron skillets, griddles, and dutch ovens. Cast iron cookware is excellent quality and has several benefits over regular pans. With cast iron, it's always non-stick, since they're preseasoned with oil, chemical-free. They have a long life span and can be used on both the stove and the oven. Lodge currently has several multi-piece sets available for cheap for Amazon Prime Day, so it's the best time to jump into the world of cast iron.

The basics

Lodge Cast Iron 4-piece Cookware Set

Staff favorite

The 4-piece Cookware Set includes 10.25-inch Skillet, 10.5-inch Round Griddle, 5-Quart Dutch oven, and the Dutch Oven lid. The lid also fits the Skillet perfectly. These are essential items that should be in every kitchen.

Cover all bases

Lodge Cast Iron 5-piece Bundle

For all cooks

The 5-piece Bundle includes the following: 10.5-inch Griddle, 8-inch Skillet, 10.25-inch Skillet, 5-Quart (10.25-inch) Dutch Oven and Cast Iron Cover that fits the Dutch Oven and 10.25-inch Skillet. This is great for those who need two sizes of skillets.

When you need it all

Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set

Pans and then some

The 7-piece Essential set includes: 10.5-inch Griddle, 10.25-inch Skillet, 10.25-inch Grill Pan, 6-inch Red Silicone Pot Holder, Red Silicone Handle Mitt, Red Pan Scraper, and Black Grill Pan Scraper. It covers all of the basics as far as pans go, but with a few additional accessories to make it easier to handle that hot cast iron.

All the skillets

Lodge 7-piece Essential Skillet Set

Sizzlin' skillets

The essential Skillet set is seven pieces and includes: 10.5-inch Griddle, 10.25-inch Skillet, 8-inch Skillet, 6-inch Red Silicone Pot Holder, Red Silicone Handle Mitt, Red Pan Scraper, and Black Pan Scraper. The only difference from the Essential Pan set is that this includes two size skillets rather than a Grill Pan. It focuses on the all-purpose skillet, which has more versatility in the kitchen.

I have two Lodge cast iron products, which are a skillet and a grill pan. I love to get the cast iron smoking hot before adding oil to it to sear my steaks. While I mostly use it for steaks, Lodge cast iron is also great for cooking pretty much anything else, including chicken, eggs, veggies, and more. The oil-seasoned surface makes it non-stick, and cleaning it is easy! Since cast iron does not need dish soap, all you need to do is rinse it with water, and the food comes off the nonstick surface. Then give it a good wipe down with some oil and bake it to season it for the next use.

Cast iron is high-quality cookware, and it will give you the best-seared steaks this side of town (especially when paired with a Sous Vide. We highly recommend getting an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano, which is also on sale for Prime Day. Just cook your steaks sous vide to your preferred doneness. Then throw it on a smoking hot cast iron skillet for a few minutes for the perfect sear. Mmm, tasty!

Perfectly done

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

Foolproof cooking

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is an excellent sous vide circulator. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and you can control it remotely. The app also comes with a ton of recipes if you need some inspiration, and you'll never end up with an under or overcooked steak (or any other food) again.

