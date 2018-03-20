Offering users the best of both worlds, the CordDock combines the aesthetic benefits of a dock with the flexibility of a cable in one tiny, sleek package. When you want to leave your phone alone for awhile, it functions just like a normal dock, displaying and charging your phone clutter-free and undocking one-handed. However, when you need to use your device while it's still charging, all you need to do is tilt it forward. The cord will come out of the dock while remaining attached to your phone so you can answer that text or scroll through your Twitter feed. (Also, when I say tiny and sleek, I mean it — CordDock is apparently the smallest dock for iPhone, taking up as little tabletop real estate as possible.)

Sure, a dock looks great. It props your shiny, beloved iPhone up on your desk like a piece of art in a gallery, keeping the surrounding surface area tidy and giving you a great viewing angle so you can keep an eye on your notifications, just in case. But what if you need to respond to an vital work email? Or, just as importantly, what if you want to watch The American Scream again to pass the time while your device powers up? Innovative tech accessory company ElevationLab seems to have devised a solution with their new CordDock hybrid charger.

CordDock is made of machined stainless steel and reinforced polymer, with a NanoPad bottom that locks to smooth surfaces with micro air-suction. It's specifically engineered to be durable, and puts less force on its MFi-certified, Apple-made Lightning connector than a standard dock. In addition, CordDock works great with cases, and will fit pretty much any case as long as its 4mm or under. CordDock will also juice up your device two to three times faster than a Qi induction charger.

Perhaps the most exciting feature in my opinion, though, is the shape of the Lightning connector and the way it attaches to the cord. I don't know about you guys, but when I'm in bed using my phone while it's charging like the perpetually lethargic individual I am, I tend to balance it on my chest so I can see it properly. With the usual charging cable, that results in a super unpleasant stabbing sensation that gets worse the longer I'm on my device. The connector attached to the CordDock, however, is bent at a 90-degree angle, alleviating that persistent sternum-poking feeling.

If you'd like to get your hands on your very own CordDock, you can order one for $39 now on ElevationLab's website. The company only offers one color option — matte black — but it's definitely minimal enough to look great in any space. If you're really in love with the idea of a hybrid dock and want one for multiple rooms in your home, you can also get a pack of three for $99.

