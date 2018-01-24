Electronics company Samsung announced in a press release today that in celebration of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, it has launched an official app to help you get more out of your Olympics experience. It's basically a one-stop shop for all things Winter Games.
- PyeongChang 2018 Official App - Free - Download now
The app was created in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), and offers everything from event schedules to real-time news updates to athlete's social media posts. There's even a section called "Sports" that allows you to get an in-depth look at your favorite events, complete with information on the sport itself and the rules for sub-events within the sport. That way, even if you aren't familiar with whatever event is going on, you won't be out of the loop. And who knows — you may even find a new favorite sport! What's more, the app offers differentiated content based on location so you can be sure you don't miss a moment due to pesky time differences.
Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive VP of Samsung, noted the company's dedication to the Olympic Spirit (and yes, that's capital O, capital S) in a statement:
As part of our commitment to creating an enjoyable Olympic Winter Games experience for athletes, fans, and consumers, we're proud to create connections, and to help share the Olympic Spirit around the world. Through our innovative technology advancements, our goal is to contribute to a meaningful and unforgettable experience for all.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to get back to learning about Skeleton.
Thoughts?
Are you going to use the PyeongChang 2018 app to get a closer look at the upcoming Winter Olympics? What's your favorite winter sport? Sound off in the comments!