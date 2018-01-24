Electronics company Samsung announced in a press release today that in celebration of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, it has launched an official app to help you get more out of your Olympics experience. It's basically a one-stop shop for all things Winter Games.

The app was created in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), and offers everything from event schedules to real-time news updates to athlete's social media posts. There's even a section called "Sports" that allows you to get an in-depth look at your favorite events, complete with information on the sport itself and the rules for sub-events within the sport. That way, even if you aren't familiar with whatever event is going on, you won't be out of the loop. And who knows — you may even find a new favorite sport! What's more, the app offers differentiated content based on location so you can be sure you don't miss a moment due to pesky time differences.

Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive VP of Samsung, noted the company's dedication to the Olympic Spirit (and yes, that's capital O, capital S) in a statement: