Ahead of its season two premiere, Apple has released a first look featurette for Dickinson, the unique period-comedy on Apple TV+ . The second season of the series is set to premiere on Apple's streaming service on January 8, 2021.

In its first season, Dickinson made waves exploring the life of author Emily Dickinson in a modern twist.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

The first season of the series won a Peabody Award, highlighting the exceptional performance of Hailee Steinfeld in her portrayal of the author.

"Creator Alena Smith lovingly and playfully embraces anachronism, bringing a contemporary sense, sensibility, and soundtrack to 19th-century New England and the world of poet Emily Dickinson. Hailee Steinfeld offers a standout performance in a show that excels at being fun while crackling with energy and wild originality."

Check out the trailer for season two of Dickinson below: