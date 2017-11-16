Apple sent out an email to Apple Pay customers today stating that if you sign up for Postmates Unlimited with Apple Pay by November 23, you'll get free deliveries on orders costing $20 or more until the end of the year, without paying the $9.99 monthly subscription fee. So essentially, you're getting a free month-long trial of the prime tier as a reward for checking it out. Not bad, right?

If you're not already familiar with Postmates, it's essentially a food delivery service that allows you to order food from restaurants in your area — even if those restaurants don't have a dedicated delivery service themselves. However, delivery fees increase depending on how far away the restaurant is or how busy Postmates carriers currently are — a bit like how with ride sharing services rates go up the more people are attempting to request a lift. Under normal circumstances, the Postmates Unlimited subscription tier allows users to get free delivery no matter the circumstances for a flat monthly fee of $9.99. However, with Apple's promo deal, that fee will be totally waived until 2018 begins. And honestly, even when the fee is reinstated, it's still a great deal — delivery fees can be $6 or more per order, so if you tend to use Postmates often, Postmates Unlimited is a smart move no matter how you look at it.

You can sign up for Postmates Unlimited by heading over to the Postmates website or downloading the Postmates app from the App Store.

Questions?

