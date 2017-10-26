The plans are already affordable, and now the SIM card ships for free!

Nowadays we love to shop online and hate paying for shipping. We also love to pay less for things, like our cell phone plans, so what happens when we combine great deals with free shipping? We get things that everyone wants to buy! Mint SIM, a popular mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) which operates on T-Mobile's nationwide network, is back with yet another promotion to help keep its service as affordable as possible.

For a limited time, when you sign up for a new Mint SIM plan, you can have your SIM card shipped to you for free. All you need to do is use the coupon code IMFREESHIP during your checkout, and you won't be charged for the cost of shipping. Shipping starts at around $4, so while it may not seem like a huge savings, it is actually a great deal.

With Mint SIM, you prepay for a designated length of service when you are signing up, and currently, the options are 3, 6, and 12-month plans. Mint SIM offers 2GB, 5GB and 10GB per month plans, with prices starting at $45 for 2GB per month (prepaid for three months) and going up to $300 for 12 months with 10GB.

If you aren't 100% sure about Mint SIM and how it will work for you, don't worry. All 3-month plans are backed by a 7-day Money Back Guarantee, so you can try it out and if things don't work out you can simply initiate a return and get your money back!

See at Mint SIM