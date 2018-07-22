Apple recently unveiled a brand new event designed to help us better understand how to use our HomePod speakers. Instead of signing up for a training session at an Apple store, or calling Apple support to talk to someone that may not know how to solve our issue, we can chat live with HomePod experts to learn everything we can about how to set up and use the HomePod.

The event takes place within Apple's HomePod support forums. Instead of asking a question to the Apple community at large, when you ask a question in the HomePod help forums on July 25 between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM PT (that's 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM ET), when you ask a question about your HomePod, a specialist will be there to answer in real time.

This is the first time, that I know of, that Apple has offered a forum event dedicated to getting specialist help during a specific time of the day, in real time. Specialists monitor the forums and answer questions for the Apple community regularly, but this is different.

Presumably, these forum questions and answers will remain in the Community posts for everyone to check out in the future. So if you miss the real-time event, or have questions about your HomePod months down the road, you'll be able to browse the HomePod Community for answers.

To participate in the event, sign in to the Community forum with your Apple ID and browse the HomePod Community. To ask a question, click on the Discussion button in the upper-right corner of the page.

Join the HomePod Community

I know I'll be in the Community forums on July 25 to ask how to keep my HomePod from randomly disconnecting from Apple TV. What questions will you ask an Apple HomePod specialists?