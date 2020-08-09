Are you dreaming of the day when it's safe to board an international flight again? Though it may be a ways off, get prepared by learning a new language with QLango. QLango offers quick and fun language education for more than 30 languages. Play one of their bite-sized games and feel your sentence structure, vocabulary, and overall fluency improving within minutes. Whether you want to learn Czech, Italian, or Arabic, QLango has you covered. Right now iMore readers can get a lifetime subscription to QLango for just $44.99, a full 50 percent off of list price.