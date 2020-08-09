Are you dreaming of the day when it's safe to board an international flight again? Though it may be a ways off, get prepared by learning a new language with QLango. QLango offers quick and fun language education for more than 30 languages. Play one of their bite-sized games and feel your sentence structure, vocabulary, and overall fluency improving within minutes. Whether you want to learn Czech, Italian, or Arabic, QLango has you covered. Right now iMore readers can get a lifetime subscription to QLango for just $44.99, a full 50 percent off of list price.
A Reddit hack has plastered popular subreddits with pro-Trump messages
Reddit is investigating a series of vandalized communities which have been plastered with pro-Trump messages. Compromised moderators may be the source of the attacks.
Go beyond the Wall in Apple Arcade's Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
"Game of Thrones" fans can now explore the lands beyond the Wall on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Review: The Porsche Taycan can stream Apple Music, no phone or data needed
The 2020 Porsche Taycan is a sweet ride, but it's also the first to fully integrate Apple Music into its own infotainment system — without your phone or data.
Workout finished? Time to recover with these great post-workout routines
It's important to take care of your body after you push it to its physical max. These are the best post workout recovery routines and why your body will thank you endlessly for them.