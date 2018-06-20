Netgear is bundling the Orbi mesh-networking system and the CM700 cable modem together for just $313.98.

The Netgear Orbi mesh networking system is $294.38 by itself. The CM700 cable modem is around $90 with the on-page coupon. So the bundle is really helping you save if you're looking for extreme Wi-Fi coverage.

Honestly, this system is a bit overkill for the average Internet consumer. You might not have Internet fast enough to make use of everything it's capable of. This would be ideal for a small office or business, though. The CM700 is a 32x8 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem capable of download speeds up to 1.4Gbps. The Orbi mesh networking kit includes three Orbi wireless satellites. It covers more than 6,000 square feet in a Wi-Fi blanket. If you did invest in this, you could think of it as future-proofing as these will be able to cover anything your ISP throws at you for years to come.

