Daily Steals has a refurbished unlocked 16GB iPhone 6S for $279.99 with code THRFTR6S. This deal works in Space Grey or Rose Gold. Compared to other official places to get a refurbished unlocked iPhone 6S, this is a good price. Groupon has them for $330, and Best Buy's best price is $320. The iPhone 6S might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it's really not that far behind. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 3D Touch and fingerprint tech. The pixel resolution is 1334x750 at 326 ppi. The rear camera is 12MP and the front camera is 5MP. The processor is an A9 chip, which is only slightly behind the A10 inside the iPhone 7. And, let's face it, it doesn't matter what iPhone you use as long as you've got access to Apple's app ecosystem, the largest anywhere.

This phone comes with a 90-day warranty. The phone may come with signs of wear, but the refurbishment comes from an authorized Apple refurbisher.

