Apple has referred to iOS 11 as setting a new standard for iOS, and for aspiring developers that means more power and more possibilities than ever. Unfortunately, going from concept to launching live in the App Store isn't an overnight task and the coding and development that goes into the apps can be hard to learn on your own.
Luckily, you can learn how to write iOS 11 and Swift 4 apps from just about anywhere. Thanks to this great starter bundle you can have access to 249 lectures, nearly 35 hours of content and much more 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Normally, courses like this would cost a fortune and be super time consuming if you wanted to go to school for it, but that doesn't have to be the case here. You can learn it as you have the time, and without draining your bank account.
Some of the key benefits of this starter bundle include:
- Access 249 lectures & 34 hours of content 24/7
- Get a complete toolkit for starting to design your own apps with iOS 11, Swift 4, ARKit, MLKit, MusicKit, and the new Depth Photo API
- Learn Swift 4, accelerometers, and motion feedback
- Perform online storage with Parse
- Practise by creating clones of popular apps such as Instagram, Tinder, Uber and Snapchat
That's right, for just $19 you can get started with building your very own iOS 11 app. From creating a developer account to launch it on to coding the app and understanding the process, you won't want to miss out on this huge 90% savings for a limited time.
Whether you have an existing idea or think that the knowledge can help you bring an idea to life for someone else, be sure to grab this starter bundle for just $19 instead of its usual $200 price.