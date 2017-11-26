The Apple Watch is one of our favorite gadgets for fitness, time tracking, messages on the go, and more. (And what's more, it looks great on all wrist sizes — whether you're a 7-year-old first grader or a 76-year-old senior.) If you've just picked up a new Apple Watch, we can help you get it set up, customize it to your liking, and find the best accessories depending on your activities. Let's get started!
- What's in the box?
- How to set up and pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone
- Meet watchOS
- How to customize your Apple Watch
- How to find apps for Apple Watch
- Everything you need to know about Apple Watch bands
- Best Apple Watch Accessories
- Troubleshooting Apple Watch
What's in the box?
The Apple Watch Series 1 and 3 include your watch casing (aluminum, steel, or ceramic), strap, a magnetic inductive charger, an AC power adapter, and an introductory pamphlet. The higher-end Series 3 watches (like steel and ceramic) feature nicer packaging, but no additional features; the Hermès watches get an additional Orange Sport band.
Apple Watch Series 3 Unboxing!
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular Review: Small, flawed, and mighty
How to set up and pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone
The Apple Watch and iPhone may be two distinctly different pieces of hardware, but one can't exist without the other. When you buy a new Apple Watch, turning it on is only the first step — next comes pairing it with an iPhone.
When it comes time to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone, you'll need to use the Apple Watch app for iOS. You should be able to find it pre-installed on your iPhone (or via the App Store, if you've removed it previously).
Meet watchOS
"More intuitive. More intelligent. More you." This is watchOS 4's marketing tagline, and it's an appropriate one. The fourth software iteration from Apple's watchOS team isn't going to bring blockbuster changes to the Apple Watch, but it continues the trend of past watchOS releases in helping improve its users' lives. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from watchOS 4, as well as tips and tricks for Apple's smartwatch operating system!
How to navigate watchOS
- How to use the Digital Crown and side button on the Apple Watch
- How to use the Dock on your Apple Watch
- How to use notifications on your Apple Watch
- How to use Siri on your Apple Watch
- How to use Time Travel on Apple Watch
- Secret Apple Watch controls: How to navigate what's on your wrist!
watchOS reviews and tricks
- watchOS 4 review
- watchOS 3 review
- Here are the ten most underrated features in watchOS
- 28 Apple Watch tips and tricks you should know
- 15 power tips for being productive with Apple Watch
How to customize your Apple Watch
Customize your Apple Watch face
- How to change your Apple Watch face
- How to add and remove watch faces on your Apple Watch
- How to customize watch face colors and styles on Apple Watch
- How to add complications to your Apple Watch
- How to create and use Kaleidoscope watch faces in watchOS 4 and iOS 11
- How to add a Time-lapse or Photo face to your Apple Watch
- How to add pictures to the Photo app for Apple Watch
- How to add the Activity app to your Apple Watch's clock face
- How to change the monogram on your Apple Watch
- How to make the Modular face on Apple Watch multicolored
Customize Settings
- How to name or rename your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch
- How to customize notifications on your Apple Watch
- How to set the default weather, stock, and world clock for your Apple Watch
Customize Apps
- How to add custom message responses to your Apple Watch
- How to customize Workouts for Apple Watch
- How to set goals and view progress in Activity for Apple Watch
- How to set up and use Activity sharing on Apple Watch
How to find apps for Apple Watch
Apple Watch apps (and the Apple Watch App Store) aren't standalone as they are on iPhone or iPad — at least not yet. Apple Watch apps are actually extensions of iPhone apps: This means that while you can browse apps inside the Watch app, the same apps are available on the App Store (and installing them on your iPhone will make them available for your Apple Watch).
To add an Apple Watch app, you must first download it to the iPhone, then add it to your Apple Watch. Here's how these apps work, how to add them to your watch, and how to view them!
How to find, install, rearrange, and delete Apple Watch apps
- How to find and install apps on Apple Watch
- How to automatically install new apps to Apple Watch
- How to rearrange apps on your Apple Watch
- How to view your Apple Watch apps in List View
- How to force quit apps on the Apple Watch
- How to delete App Store apps from your Apple Watch
Best Apple Watch apps
- Best Apple Watch apps
- Best third-party Apple Watch complications
- Best health and fitness apps for Apple Watch
- Best meditation apps for Apple Watch that you can get right now!
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch bands
The Apple Watch is both a gadget and a fashion accessory, and that means interchangeable bands. Apple's bands fit all versions of the company's Apple Watch — whether you own a Series 0, 1, or 2, you'll be able to pair it with a band. Additionally, there are ways to configure non-Apple Watch bands to work with the Apple Watch, pick up third-party options, color-match your lugs, and more. Here's what you need to know!
Apple Watch Bands: The ultimate guide
Best Apple Watch Accessories
The Apple Watch may technically be an accessory for your iPhone, but it's also a powerful device in its own right — cataloging workouts, monitoring your heart rate, helping you pay for items, playing music, and, of course, telling time. The more you use your Apple Watch, the more you may find yourself wanting to accessorize your accessory with new bands, protective coverings, external monitors, stands, travel cases, or headphones. Here are our must-have accessories to pick up for Apple Watch.
Best Accessories for Apple Watch
Troubleshoot Apple Watch
Is your Apple Watch being fussy? Here are a few ways to make it behave. Whether it's an app on your Apple Watch or the Watch itself that's giving you some trouble, you don't have to panic: There are a few simple fixes you can employ to get your smartwatch back on the operational path in no time.
How to troubleshoot your Apple Watch
Basic troubleshooting steps
- How to restart and reset your Apple Watch
- How to back up your Apple Watch
- How to unpair and restore the Apple Watch
Connection and battery issues
- Apple Watch won't connect to your iPhone? Here's the fix!
- How to fix watchOS and Apple Watch battery life problems
- Auto unlock not working? Here's how to fix it!
- How to find a missing Apple Watch with the Find My iPhone app
- Can you use an Apple Watch with your Android phone?
Updating Apple Watch and apps
- How to update the Watch OS software on your Apple Watch
- Can't update watchOS? How to troubleshoot common problems
- How to fix a stuck app install on Apple Watch
- How to fix Pokémon Go for Apple Watch problems
Switching Apple Watches and iPhones
- How to pair an existing Apple Watch with a new iPhone
- How to use your Apple Watch with multiple iPhones
- How to switch between Apple Watches