The Apple Watch is one of our favorite gadgets for fitness, time tracking, messages on the go, and more. (And what's more, it looks great on all wrist sizes — whether you're a 7-year-old first grader or a 76-year-old senior.) If you've just picked up a new Apple Watch, we can help you get it set up, customize it to your liking, and find the best accessories depending on your activities. Let's get started!

What's in the box?

The Apple Watch Series 1 and 3 include your watch casing (aluminum, steel, or ceramic), strap, a magnetic inductive charger, an AC power adapter, and an introductory pamphlet. The higher-end Series 3 watches (like steel and ceramic) feature nicer packaging, but no additional features; the Hermès watches get an additional Orange Sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 Unboxing!

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular Review: Small, flawed, and mighty

How to set up and pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone

The Apple Watch and iPhone may be two distinctly different pieces of hardware, but one can't exist without the other. When you buy a new Apple Watch, turning it on is only the first step — next comes pairing it with an iPhone.

When it comes time to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone, you'll need to use the Apple Watch app for iOS. You should be able to find it pre-installed on your iPhone (or via the App Store, if you've removed it previously).

Meet watchOS

"More intuitive. More intelligent. More you." This is watchOS 4's marketing tagline, and it's an appropriate one. The fourth software iteration from Apple's watchOS team isn't going to bring blockbuster changes to the Apple Watch, but it continues the trend of past watchOS releases in helping improve its users' lives. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from watchOS 4, as well as tips and tricks for Apple's smartwatch operating system!

How to navigate watchOS

watchOS reviews and tricks

How to customize your Apple Watch

Customize your Apple Watch face

Customize Settings

Customize Apps

How to find apps for Apple Watch

Apple Watch apps (and the Apple Watch App Store) aren't standalone as they are on iPhone or iPad — at least not yet. Apple Watch apps are actually extensions of iPhone apps: This means that while you can browse apps inside the Watch app, the same apps are available on the App Store (and installing them on your iPhone will make them available for your Apple Watch).

To add an Apple Watch app, you must first download it to the iPhone, then add it to your Apple Watch. Here's how these apps work, how to add them to your watch, and how to view them!

How to find, install, rearrange, and delete Apple Watch apps

Best Apple Watch apps

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch bands

The Apple Watch is both a gadget and a fashion accessory, and that means interchangeable bands. Apple's bands fit all versions of the company's Apple Watch — whether you own a Series 0, 1, or 2, you'll be able to pair it with a band. Additionally, there are ways to configure non-Apple Watch bands to work with the Apple Watch, pick up third-party options, color-match your lugs, and more. Here's what you need to know!

Apple Watch Bands: The ultimate guide

Best Apple Watch Accessories

The Apple Watch may technically be an accessory for your iPhone, but it's also a powerful device in its own right — cataloging workouts, monitoring your heart rate, helping you pay for items, playing music, and, of course, telling time. The more you use your Apple Watch, the more you may find yourself wanting to accessorize your accessory with new bands, protective coverings, external monitors, stands, travel cases, or headphones. Here are our must-have accessories to pick up for Apple Watch.

Best Accessories for Apple Watch

Troubleshoot Apple Watch

Is your Apple Watch being fussy? Here are a few ways to make it behave. Whether it's an app on your Apple Watch or the Watch itself that's giving you some trouble, you don't have to panic: There are a few simple fixes you can employ to get your smartwatch back on the operational path in no time.

How to troubleshoot your Apple Watch

Basic troubleshooting steps

Connection and battery issues

Updating Apple Watch and apps

Switching Apple Watches and iPhones