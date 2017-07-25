Hackers pose a serious threat, not only to individuals but also to large corporations. There are vast security structures in place to keep hackers out, but without testing that security, there's no way to know whether it will hold up. That's where ethical hackers come in.
Learn how to become a certified pentester with this nine-course bundle! Learn more
Ethical hackers are employed to test security systems, and the better they are at hacking, the better they are at their job. In order to become a successful ethical hacker, you really need to know what you're doing, and the training required is usually quite extensive and expensive.
Right now, however, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a Super-Sized Ethical Hacking bundle. Instead of paying the regular price of $1,080, you'll pay just $43. That's 96 percent off the regular price!
This nine-course bundle will take you from zero to hero with 667 lessons and over 76 hours of training. Courses include:
- Bug Bounty: Web Hacking
- CompTIA Security + Exam Preparation
- Ethical Hacking Using Kali Linus From A to Z
- Ethical Hacking From Scratch to Advanced Techniques
- Learn Social Engineering From Scratch
- Learn Website Hacking and Penetration Testing From Scratch
- Hands on, Interactive Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking
- Complete WiFi and Network Ethical Hacking Course 2017
- Cyber Security Volume I: Hackers Exposed
Get started on an ethical hacking career with this $43 bundle! Learn more
If you've been thinking about making the internet a safer place by exposing its vulnerabilities, this is the bundle for you. Ethical hacking is a lucrative career, and this bundle has everything needed for a strong start. Don't wait too long; this deal doesn't last forever.