Hackers pose a serious threat, not only to individuals but also to large corporations. There are vast security structures in place to keep hackers out, but without testing that security, there's no way to know whether it will hold up. That's where ethical hackers come in.

Ethical hackers are employed to test security systems, and the better they are at hacking, the better they are at their job. In order to become a successful ethical hacker, you really need to know what you're doing, and the training required is usually quite extensive and expensive.

Right now, however, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a Super-Sized Ethical Hacking bundle. Instead of paying the regular price of $1,080, you'll pay just $43. That's 96 percent off the regular price!

This nine-course bundle will take you from zero to hero with 667 lessons and over 76 hours of training. Courses include: