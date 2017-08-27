XtremePro 4K Ultra HD Action Cam with Mounts

Action cameras are simply amazing. We're able to capture the most intense and amazing things with great ease and in brilliant 4K thanks to portable and rugged action cameras from popular brands like GoPro. But so frequently those cameras are quite expensive. Maybe you're interested in investing in one, but don't want to break your monthly budget.

Whether you want to to record some epic stunts, action sports, or just shoot some cool footage, the XtremePro 4K Ultra HD Action Cam is all you need. This rugged camera shoots in 4K and includes a bevy of mounting accessories so you can always get the shot you're after.

Sporting a 12MP Sony sensor for still photography you'll always get crystal clear images using the built-in WiFi connectivity and the companion app for your smartphone. Included is a waterproof casing that is rated for up to 98 feet deep, along with a wireless wrist remote that lets you take epic pictures from up to 33 feet away — drone photography, anyone?

With a 2-inch LCD screen and a 170-degree wide angle lens, you're also able to view, shoot, and store your footage and photos on the camera itself with a MicroSD card (not included).

Typically this camera is sold by itself for $149.99, for a limited time only, you can get the camera and all these great mounting accessories for only $69.99.

