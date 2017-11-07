Have you ever seen your friend's wedding photos and wondering how the colors seem to pop without being too distracting to the eye? have you ever looked at a portrait of a person and wondered how the photographer blurred the background perfectly and kept the subject evenly lit. All professionals know how to use various lights, backdrops, lenses, and other camera equipment to take beautiful pictures, but the best of the best know the importance of photo editing.
A good photo editing program can help you turn a great photo into a stunning photo, and it's an essential tool for any professional photographer. With so many editing tools available to purchase and download, it's hard to find the right one to make your photos come to life. iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution.
Hydra Pro 4 is an amazing photo editing program specifically designed to use Apple's Metal infrastructure, making it the best photo editing program for Mac users!
With Hydra Pro 4, you'll be able to enhance all your photos with ease and even fine-tune little details to make sure each shot comes out just right.
Just look at some of the great features of Hydra Pro 4:
- Provides a high-precision 128-bit per pixel internal format with 60 FPS previewing at full resolution.
- Advanced alignment tool interactively aligns images by locating feature points.
- Lets you delineate moving subjects across multiple images & define which images contribute to the merged image.
- Brand new tone mapper allows real-time previewing and gives more control for fine-tuning details.
- Comparison tool lets you compare the result with individual input pictures.
- Flashing mode shows under or overexposed regions.
Some photo editing programs can be quite expensive, and some even make you pay a monthly subscription. Right now, through iMore Digital Offers, you can receive your copy of Hydra Pro 4 for only $24.99! By jumping on the deal you're saving yourself 50% and you never have to pay a monthly subscription; Take that Adobe!
Don't wait, it's time to take your photography to the next level with Hydra Pro 4!
