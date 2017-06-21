Channels on Nintendo Switch let you keep track of news, updates, tips, and guides for specific games you follow.

You can now customize your news feed on Nintendo Switch with important information for games you are most interested in. The feature is called Channels, and each Channel offers different content. For example, The New Frontier Days channel has guides and tips for using the game, while Splatoon 2's channel offers news and updates. Here's how to add Channels to your news feed.

How to find and add Channels on Nintendo Switch

You can find all of the Channels available so far and add them to your feed all at once.

Select News from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Find Channels in the upper right corner of the News page. Select Follow Channel next to each Channel you want to follow.

News and updates for these Channels will be added to your news feed, along with the other general news information Nintendo sends out.

How to add Channels from a news post on Nintendo Switch

If you're browsing the news feed and come across a game that you didn't know was coming out, or didn't realize you'd be interested in, you can follow its Channel right from the news article.

Select News from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select a news article to read. Select Follow Channel under Related Channels on the right side. Or Press the Y button on your controller. Select Follow Channel in the upper right corner of the screen.

The Channel will be added to your news feed, along with other general news and information Nintendo sends out.

How to remove a game's Channel from your news feed on Nintendo Switch

When you start playing a new game, its Channel will automatically be added to your feed. But, maybe you don't care enough about a game to want to read all of the news and updates about it. You can unfollow a Channel at any time.

Select News from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Find Channels in the upper right corner of the News page. Select Following next to each Channel you want to unfollow. Select OK to confirm that you no longer want to receive news from that Channel.

You can always add the Channel again later if you change your mind.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about Channels, what they do, or how to follow them on Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.