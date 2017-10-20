Gone are the days of elaborate stereo setups with 50-pound tube amps and huge speakers, with wires running every which way. More and more, we're opting for wireless solutions for our audio needs and that includes when we're on the go. Even wireless headphones are starting to take over because Bluetooth audio is getting better and better all the time and Bluetooth options are becoming cheaper and cheaper all the time. That's why a great quality Bluetooth speaker isn't beyond the pale.

The DASH A is the world's flattest portable speaker, sitting at less than three quarters of an inch thick. It's perfect for backpacks and anywhere you want your tunes to boom, thanks to its inconspicuous design. The DASH A regularly retails for $199, but you can get yours at iMore Digital Offers for only $50.99 when you use code SAVE15 at checkout.

You'd think that such a flat speaker would have poor sound, but the DASH A has rare-earth neodymium drivers, which provide powerful bass for full sound. You can also get 10 straight hours of audio playback and even use it as a speakerphone, with noise cancellation so you never miss a word.

Check out the DASH A at iMore Digital Offers and see how it effortlessly pairs with any Bluetooth-enabled device in order to provide you with great, portable sound no matter where you go, at a fraction of the thickness of any other Bluetooth speaker on the market. Grab yours for $50.99 at iMore Digital Offers when you use code SAVE15 at checkout.