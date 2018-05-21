Designer brand Coach has officially launched its Summer 2018 Apple Watch band line, continuing its tradition of offering seasonal styles for wearable tech lovers. This year's bands are whimsical enough to get you in the warm weather mood while also understated enough to wear to work at the office without getting weird looks (not that you should worry about that — always do you). Each band is made of fancy-schmancy glovetanned leather and hovers around the $150 range. Here are the new offerings:

Though Apple has also been debuting different thematic bands as the seasons change, the company has yet to release its summer collection, so Coach will have to quench our summer style thirst for now.

Thoughts?

Do you think you're going to splurge on a coach band this summer? Which band is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!